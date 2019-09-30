|
|
Jesus T. Meneses 94, of Sweetwater, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A wake and rosary will be held Sunday at 6:30 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Jesus was born September 27, 1925 in Sweetwater to the late Cleofas and Ventura (Torres) Meneses. He married Ysidra Gomez in November of 1947 in Sweetwater. He was a veteran of World War II, and worked 35 years as a truck driver for Georgia Pacific. Jesus was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. He is survived by his son Jerry Meneses of Sweetwater; daughters Hope and Sammy Reyna of Sweetwater, Vicki and Ray of Sweetwater, Laura Flores of Sweetwater, Sue and Julian Moncada of Sweetwater, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ysidra Meneses; daughters Eva Rosas and Margaret Hillis; sons Tony and Patrick Meneses, and grandson Christopher R. Gomez. Pallbearers will be Adrian Rosas, Charlie Rosas, Kevin Rosas, Christopher Figueroa, Jason Flores and Edward Rivera. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019