Jimmie Fay Berry, 73, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed into the Lord's arms on Saturday morning, February 22, 2020.
Fay was born in Coffee County, Alabama to Sybil (Smith) and Oscar Dee Birdsong on December 9, 1946. Fay was a survivor by nature with an optimistic strength of character and generosity of spirit that she leaves as a legacy to all her family. She was a talented artist and seamstress with a profound appreciation for the simple beauty of life.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Berry, her parents, brother, William Birdsong, sister, Robin Birdsong, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Leach, grandson, Jake Spirakus, and granddaughter, Taylor Sisk.
Survivors include her daughters, Norma Leach of Sweetwater, Clarice Leach, Trudy Wortham; sons, Lee Leach (Tasha) of Marshall, AR, Royce Lane, Weldon Lane; brothers, Joel D. Birdsong, Anthony Birdsong, Ray Birdsong; sisters, Shirley Leach, Janet Edwards, Gail Birdsong; grandsons, Austin Dahar (Shalie) of Merkel, TX, Cameron Dahar of Rochester, MN, Holden Hester, Hunter Hester, Heath Hester, Hayden Hester; granddaughters, Alana Kuykendall of Santa Anna, Paige Pippins (Brent) of West Monroe, LA, Alana Leach of West Monroe, LA; a host of great grandchildren; and many cherished friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 25 in the McCoy Chapel of Memories, with Rev. Daniel Stovall officiating. Interment will follow in the Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, February 24, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Austin Dahar, Cameron Dahar, Holden Hester, Matt Ornelas, Michael Cason and Jesse Bax. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 24, 2020