Jimmie Ruth Kennedy
1932 - 2020
Jimmie Ruth Kennedy, age 88, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lamar Street Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel Norton and Dale Finch officiating.
Burial will follow at Roscoe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction
of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, October 24,
2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M.
Jimmie was born on January 17, 1932 in Texas to James and Leona Ruth
(Williams) Spence. She married the love of her life, Jack David Kennedy on
January 5, 2003 at Lamar Street Baptist Church. She worked as a teacher and
counselor for West Central Texas Shared Services Arrangement. She was a member of Lamar Street Baptist Church where she played piano frequently. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Sweetwater Lions
Club, BPOE DOES and Good Sams Club. She also played piano for the Men's Downtown Bible Class and other places.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Pearse and husband Barry of Brentwood, Tennessee, step-daughter, Elaine Rascoe of Sweetwater, Texas, and Kim White and husband Mac of Richardson, Texas, grandchildren, Ashley Hughes and husband Josh, Brook Pearse and wife Emily, Sonya Davison and husband Tim, Damon Rascoe, and David Rascoe and wife Montana, numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruth Spence, husband, Jack David Kennedy, step-daughter, Jackie Creed, sister, Melba Jo Weaver, and brother, Gay Lamar Spence.
Pallbearers will be Jim Spence, Charlie Nash, Tim Davison, Garrett Davison, Zach Davison, and Daniel Mendoza.
Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons of Lamar Street Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sweetwater Lions Club, Hendrick Hospice or charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
