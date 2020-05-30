Jimmy C. Washington
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy C. Washington, 89, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away at his residence Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Robert Douglas and Rev. Robert Carey officiating. Interment will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene , TX, Wednesday June 3, 2020 directed by McCoy Funeral Home. J.C. was born March 10, 1931 in Giddings, TX to Joe and Cora (Smizer) Washington. He lived in Sweetwater since 1960. He married Harriett Williams Carrington September 26, 1977 in Sweetwater, TX. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving from (1-24-1952 to 12-31-1953). J. C. had worked as a concrete finisher and was known far and wide for his Bar-B-Q. He was a member of the Bethel A.M.E (Methodist Church). He is survived by his wife, Harriett (Williams) Washington of Sweetwater, TX, a son, Tommy Rogers of Corpus Christi, TX, a daughter, Diane Nash of Sacramento, CA, a brother, Willie Washington of Abilene, TX, a sister, Lula Mae Smith of San Antonio, TX, a stepson, Charles Carrington of Austin, TX, a step-daughter, Charlene Carrington of Sweetwater, TX, 2 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh@yahoo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Interment
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved