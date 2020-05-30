Jimmy C. Washington, 89, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away at his residence Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Robert Douglas and Rev. Robert Carey officiating. Interment will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene , TX, Wednesday June 3, 2020 directed by McCoy Funeral Home. J.C. was born March 10, 1931 in Giddings, TX to Joe and Cora (Smizer) Washington. He lived in Sweetwater since 1960. He married Harriett Williams Carrington September 26, 1977 in Sweetwater, TX. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving from (1-24-1952 to 12-31-1953). J. C. had worked as a concrete finisher and was known far and wide for his Bar-B-Q. He was a member of the Bethel A.M.E (Methodist Church). He is survived by his wife, Harriett (Williams) Washington of Sweetwater, TX, a son, Tommy Rogers of Corpus Christi, TX, a daughter, Diane Nash of Sacramento, CA, a brother, Willie Washington of Abilene, TX, a sister, Lula Mae Smith of San Antonio, TX, a stepson, Charles Carrington of Austin, TX, a step-daughter, Charlene Carrington of Sweetwater, TX, 2 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh@yahoo.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.