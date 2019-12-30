|
Jimmy Lynn Wilhite 39, of Sweetwater, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence. His body will be cremated and the family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 101 County Road 146 across from Lake Trammell. Jimmy was born June 15, 1980 in Sweetwater to Ronnie and Velma (Hollon) Wilhite. He has lived all of his life in this area. Jimmy is survived by his wife Tammy Byrne of Snyder; mother Velma Wilhite and stepfather Rogelio DeLaCruze of Sweetwater; brothers Willie Wilhite and wife Trisha Anne of Sweetwater, Donnie Wilhite of Sweetwater, Bobby Wilhite of Sweetwater; aunt Dorothy Vasquez and husband Domingo of Colorado City and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Ronnie Wilhite and sister Rosie Wilhite. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 29, 2019