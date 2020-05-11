Jimmy Ross Waddell, 89, of Sweetwater, Texas, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on May 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories in Sweetwater on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Born on September 12, 1930 in Fisher County to Rube and Sybil Lambert Waddell, Jimmy attended Roby schools graduating in 1948. He went on to work for Kennedy Martin Motors Company. He worked for this company during the summer and enrolled in McMurry College in Abilene, Texas that fall. Jimmy was married to high school sweetheart Ida Belle Dooley and had one son, Jay Ross. They were married for four years until her untimely death in 1953. He was blessed to meet a beautiful nurse, Dorothy Louise Perkins, and married her in 1957. They had three children together and were married for 53 years until her passing in 2011. In 1957, Jimmy purchased the Ford Motor Company dealership in Roby. He operated that dealership for 11 years. In 1968, he sold the dealership in Roby and purchased the Modern Pontiac-Olds- GMC dealership in Sweetwater. Shortly afterward, he added Holliday Ramblers to his inventory and was awarded as the top selling dealer in the nation for five consecutive years. He and his family built a house on Lake Sweetwater, where he resided for the remainder of his life. He earned the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the Scottish Rite Masons and Shriners. Jimmy dedicated many years of his life to serving his community. He served the City of Roby as a commissioner and was soon appointed Mayor. Roby then began to take on a new face. He was instrumental in 78 blocks of streets paved and 60 additional streetlights installed. After his relocation to Sweetwater, he devoted his time to many different boards which included the Chamber of Commerce and the school board. As chairman of the hospital board, his proudest accomplishment was the building of the new hospital, Rolling Plains Memorial. He worked tirelessly recruiting doctors and even planting and watering the landscape. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his yard and dancing. He was also preceded in death by his brother Charles Wesley and wife Norma Jean. Survivors include: Jay Ross Waddell of Austin, Vicki and Barry Willingham of Midland, Kelli and Matt Patterson of Burkburnett, and Jim Bob and Wendy Waddell of Midland, niece Deborah Waddell Matthews and nephew James Charles Waddell both of Houston; eight grandchildren, Leslie Thompson (Brian), Bradye McQueen (Josh), Lexie and Jackson Willingham, Katherine Willett (Kyle), Jordan Waddell, Logann and Harlie Moore and Michael Johnson; six great-grandchildren, Slade Thompson, Esther and Liam McQueen, Eli Willett, and Rylan and Chloe Simbeck. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater, Texas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 11 to May 12, 2020.