Jo Marian "Jodie" (Elam) Aycock, age 91, of Sweetwater passed away January 1, 2020 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 6, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Marie Mickey officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family and friend's visitation will be Sunday from 4-5:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Jodie was born April 1, 1928 in Roby, Texas to the late Homer Price and Gladys Violet (McCormick) Elam. She was a graduate of Roby High School and then married John Pendleton "Jack" Aycock October 18, 1958 in Roby. Jodie was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for many years and was a member of the First Presbyterian Ladies Evening Circle. She worked at Sweetwater Cotton Oil Mill until the early 1970's. Jodie loved to play the organ, loved going to estate auctions with Jack, loved to sew making many of her own clothes and clothes for her granddaughter. She loved to dote on her only grandchild and loved cooking especially for family gatherings. Jodie loved to travel but was terrified of water because she never learned to swim. Her first airplane ride was over the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii when she was 76 years old and was very distraught. She is survived by her son; Scott Aycock and wife Cyndi of Midland, granddaughter; Rebecca Aycock of Orlando, Florida, nephew; Price Appleton of Tuscola, Texas, nieces; Judi Appleton Smith and husband Rickey and Sue Appleton Mathews and husband Larry all of Arlington, Texas, several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Jodie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Judge Jack Aycock June 12, 2019 and her sister; Violet Mae (Elam) Appleton January 12, 2019. Pallbearers will be Rickey Smith, Chuck McCord, Steve Holcomb, Dennis Cumbie, Gary Brown and Tony Lara. Honorary pallbearer is Price Appleton. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 956, Sweetwater, Texas 79556 or Pioneer City-County Museum, 610 East Third Street, Sweetwater, Texas 79556. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 5, 2020