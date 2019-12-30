|
|
John Franklin Davis, age 70, of Sweetwater, Texas, went to be with the Lord
on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at
Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Ward Hayes and Rev. Matt McGowen
officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are
under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, December 30, 2019
from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.
John was born on September 10, 1949 in Bryan, Texas to Franklin Armstrong
and Marilyn June (Golightly) Davis. He was a Sweetwater High School
graduate of 1968 and a l973 graduate of Tarleton State University receiving
his Bachelor's degree in Ag Business. He married the love of his life,
Cynthia Hite on October 14, 1972 in Sweetwater, Texas. He worked in the
banking industry for many years and was the Sweetwater Branch President of
Roscoe State Bank before retiring. John was a talented singer and
musician. He was instrumental in starting the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Ridge
which benefited the 4-H kids. He was a loving and devoted husband, father,
grandfather, son and brother. He loved his family dearly. John loved the
outdoors, fishing, hunting and was a Master Sporting Clays shooter. He
enjoyed being with his family and taught his children and grandchildren many
things that they will cherish forever.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Cindy Davis of Sweetwater,
Texas, son, Shawn Davis and wife Danelle of Sweetwater, Texas, two
grandsons, Seth Dixon Davis and Daniel John Davis, mother, Marilyn Davis of
Sweetwater, Texas, brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Kathy Davis of
Granbury, Texas, brother-in-law, Carl Hite of Virginia Beach, Virginia,
nieces and nephews, Kassi Davis, Stephen Davis and wife Stephanie, Tara
Hite Cofer and husband Carey and Ryan Hite and wife Jillian, and great
nephews and nieces and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank A. Davis, and son, Brooks
Davis.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Davis, Louis Brooks, Jr., John Jay, Roger
Bowen, Jackie Trent, Rick Myers, Pat Tucker, and Lance Sims.
Honorary pallbearers will Seth Dixon Davis, Daniel John Davis, Ryan Hite,
Ramiro Olbera, Homer Grimes, and Terry Bailey.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Robert Eaker, UT
Southwestern Neurology team, Dr. O'Suilleabhain, Juliana Atem, and Giselle
Huet. and also to John's caregivers, Sophia Granados, Erica Draughan, Betty
Rendon, and Mel Limones.
Memorials may be sent to UT Southwestern Medical Center, P.O. Box 910888,
Dallas, Texas 75391-0888, or online at www.southwestern.edu/donatenow to
support neurology research, Dr.
O'Suilleabhain in memory of John F. Davis.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019