John Leonard Luckey, 78, passed away on July 5, 2020 at his home at Lake Sweetwater. John was born December 11, 1941 in Kansas City, Kansas. John graduated from Compton High School in CA after graduating he entered the USAF and was stationed at Dyess AFB where he met his wife of 50 plus years Linda Beth Whitworth. John was the acting Fire Chief at Lake Sweetwater Vol Fire Dept for the past 20 plus years in which he devoted his retirement life to. He was also an avid golfer over his life with 8 witnessed holes in ones and totally supported Lake Sweetwater Municipal Golf Course any way he could over the years. Another one of John's hobbies included his love for gun's and was an active member at Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club and a Staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment, he was also a member of the VFW in Merkel which they frequented often over the years. Thing's I can remember John also did; he coached little league baseball in Abilene, Texas while in the military. After his military service John worked as a Contract Welder, a Machinist and in Civil Service at Dyess AFB over his life span. He also liked fishing and hunting during his younger years. John is survived by his grandson; James Aluckey Wass of Sweetwater, his great granddaughters; Autumn Yevette Wass and Paisley Mae Wass and me his son-in-law; William Harrison Wass. He was preceded in death by his mom; Aleta Carothers, his wife; Linda Beth Luckey and his daughter; Sharryl Yvette Wass. Memorial Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to any of the following organizations in which John supported whole heartedly. Sweetwater Lake VFD, Sweetwater Lake Municipal Golf Course and Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.