John Radford "J.R." Cox, IV passed away on June 24th, 2020, at his residence in Austin, Texas. He was 52 years old. He was born on December 28, 1967, in Sweetwater. Private family graveside services were held on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with a family member officiating directed by McCoy Funeral Home. John grew up in Sweetwater and graduated from Sweetwater High School. He later graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a major in Accounting. He was a longtime resident of Austin and had a 24-year career in Accounting with various companies, most recently Accenture LLC in Austin. John touched many people's lives with his friendship, kindness, and his great sense of humor and he will be dearly missed. Survivors include Sisters- Lesley Belk and her husband Julian of Cedar Park, Texas. Elise Grieger and her husband, John of Cedar Park, Texas; Aunt- Sally Cox of Sweetwater; Cousins- Jason Cox of Sweetwater and Lisa Sanders and her husband, Todd of Abilene; and their children Brandon and Chase. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Yvonne Cox, on March 9, 1976, and his father Dr. John R. Cox III on December 27, 2013, grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John R. Cox, II and W.C. and Martha Grissom and his uncle Ronnie L. Cox. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.