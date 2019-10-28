Home

Jordan Wade Waldrop


1985 - 2019
Jordan Wade Waldrop Obituary
Jordan Wade Waldrop, 34, of Sweetwater, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held for Jordan on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church. Reverend Tique Hamilton will be officiating the service. Jordan was cremated.
Jordan was born January 25, 1985 in Lubbock, Texas to parents Fred and Lucia Waldrop. Jordan graduated from Round Rock High School in 2003 (and after graduated Texas State Technical College in 2014 with honors) and has lived in Sweetwater for the past 10 years. Jordan was a sports fan, enjoying games at the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Jordan was a car enthusiast and loved all things technology. Other favorites included dogs and playing golf with his dad. Jordan was a loving son and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Jordan was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sweetwater.
Survivors are: Parents: Fred and Lucia Waldrop of Sweetwater. Brother: Cody Waldrop and wife Adrienne of Dallas, Aunts: Linda Linn of Sweetwater, Joni Hartman and husband Lester of Sweetwater, Regina Garrett of Seminole, TX, Carolyn Jones and husband Larry of Wortham, TX, Donna Flora of Palacios, TX.
Jordan was preceded in death by: Maternal Grand Parents: Wade and Mozelle Salmon and Paternal Grand Parents: Levi and Fleta Waldrop.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 27, 2019
