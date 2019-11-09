|
|
Jose Maria Gamez, age 67, of Sweetwater, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home. Services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Loren Rule officiating. Interment will follow in the Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Jose was born September 12, 1952 in Sonora, Texas to the late Donicio and Alejandra (Lombrana) Gamez. He married Vicki Crenshaw July 19, 1994 in Sweetwater. Sgt. Joe was retired (20 yrs.) from the U. S. Army Reserves where he was a Tank Engineer. Joe also worked for Basin Sizmographic. He is survived by his wife: Vicki Gamez of Sweetwater, daughters; Angelique Wells and husband Daniel of Sweetwater, Romona Gamez of Sweetwater, two stepsons: Brent Butler and wife Christy of Sweetwater, TX, Brian Butler and wife Jennifer of Mineral Wells, TX , four sisters: Margaret Gonzales and husband Joe of Sweetwater, TX, Elena Underwood and husband Ruben of Sweetwater, Hilaria Torres and husband Juan of Houston, TX, Sally Pena and husband Venacio of Houston, TX, two brothers: Donicio Gamez of Sweetwater, Manuel Gamez and wife Veronica of Sweetwater, TX, 5 grandsons: Matthew, Marc, Luke and Brandon Butler, Bobby Lovins, and 5 great-grandchildren: Caleb, Olivia, Evalynn, Claire, Kaylee. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Stella Torres and Isabel Martinez, six brothers: Santiago, Juan, Enselmo, David, and Enrique Gamez, a step-son Jonathan Michael Smith. Joe will be loved and missed by everyone. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019