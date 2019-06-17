Joseph Lee Townsend, age 62, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Thursday,June 13, 2019 in Sweetwater, Texas.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Chapel with Minister Eulis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M.

Joseph was born on June 1, 1957 in Rotan, Texas to Jewel & Betty Elizabeth (Jones) Townsend. He married Dorothy Saddler on April 15, 1977 in Sweetwater, Texas. They were blessed with 42 years of marriage.

He was a member of Dallas & College Streets Church of Christ. He worked for USG for over forty years as a supervisor. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and his Lord. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Townsend of Sweetwater, Texas; two sons,

Frederick Townsend and wife Francess of San Diego, California, and Joseph Townsend, Jr. of Sweetwater, Texas; daughter, Camille Townsend and Robert Walker of Abilene, Texas; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Jewel Townsend of Lubbock, Texas, Samuel Townsend of Odessa, Texas and David Townsend; two sisters, Ella Davis of Midland, Texas, and Linda Busby of Midland, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewel & Betty Elizabeth Townsend, and sister, Teresa Townsend. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary