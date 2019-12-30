|
Josephine Covington, 71, of Sweetwater, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Mesa Springs Nursing Home in Abilene, TX. Services will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Javier Franco officiating. Burial will follow in the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation Sunday evening from 5 to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Josephine was born to Joe and Carolina (Gonzales) Flores March 19, 1948 in Munday, TX. She married Cecil Covington in August of 1970. He preceded her in death in 1990. She lived in Sweetwater since 1970. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Jacques of Merkel, TX, a son, Joe Covington & wife Amanda of Magnolia, TX, two step-daughters: Sharon Posey of Sylvester, TX, Barbara Latham of Bowie, TX, three step-sons: Tom Covington of Bowie, TX, Ronnie Covington of Baird, TX, Buddy Covington & wife Debbie of Marlow, Oklahoma, five grandchildren: Sydni Jacques of Merkel, Jacob Covington & wife Destiny of Odessa, Teagen Covington of Magnolia, Ashlynne Covington of Magnolia, McKenah Goodman & husband Paul of Tomball, and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in by her husband and her parents. Pallbearers will Joe Covington, Teagen Covington, Ronnie Covington, Thomas Covington, Jr., Joseph Marquez, Joshua Marquez. Online condolence may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 30, 2019