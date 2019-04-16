Juanita "Ani" Santiago was born on July 5, 1943 in Mitchell County, Texas. She was called home to be with Jesus on April 12, 2019, at the age of 75. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater. A Prayer Vigil will be held at 6:30 P.M. Monday, recited by Deacon David Mendez, with Rosary at 7:00 P.M. recited by Lupe Medellin. Juanita was a lifelong resident of Nolan County and had worked for Pace Packing Company for four years and Walls Industries for two years. She was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and was an avid Texas Ranger and Dallas Cowboy fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Susie Santiago, and one brother-in-law, Frank Gomez. She is survived by five brothers and sisters, Tommy Santiago and his wife, Helen, of Edinburg; Mary Herrera and her husband, Adolf, of Roscoe; Romana Gomez of Sweetwater; Minnie Castro and her husband, Eddie, of Roscoe; and Reverend Frankie Santiago and his wife Sheila, of Roscoe. She is also survived by five nephews, six nieces, seven great-nephews, and fourteen great-nieces, all of whom she loved, fed, and cared for as her own. She had no children of her own, but only because, according to her family, the Lord knew she would help raise so many others. She was a precious treasure to all, and the loss of her hospitality, holiday desserts, and homemade tortillas will leave a tremendous void with anyone fortunate enough to have experienced them. Pallbearers will be Peter Lopez, Andy Gomez, Eric Herrera, Moses Herrera, Kevin Lavalais and Brandon Lavalais. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary