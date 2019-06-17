Services Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home 403 Locust St Sweetwater , TX 79556 (325) 236-6717 Funeral service 2:00 PM Trinity Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for Judge Donald Menn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judge Donald Allee Menn

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Judge Donald Allee Menn, 83, passed away June 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15 , 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Matt McGowen and Richard Acuna officiating. Burial will be in the Roscoe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

He was born in Yorktown on April 22, l936 and grew up in Runge. At the age of twelve, he received Christ as his Savior. He was a lifelong Baptist and a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Sweetwater. He graduated from Texas A&I, now Texas A&M at Kingsville. He graduated in 1959 with a BS degree in agriculture. After graduation, he joined the Texas Army National Guard and served six months at Fort Ord, California, the remainder of his enlistment was with the Sweetwater National Guard.

In February of 1960, Donald moved to Sweetwater where he worked for Soil Conservation Service. He married his sweetheart, Joan Smith, October 2, 1960. They moved to Roscoe where he began farming and working with the RS&P Railway. Donald was an active member of Nolan County Farm Bureau. He served as county president and voting delegate to state and national conventions. He and his dad held a unique distinction in Farm Bureau history as the only father and son to serve as current terms as county presidents.

In 1972, the Menns returned to Sweetwater. His continued interest in government led him to be elected Nolan County Judge. During his term he helped implement the County Court-at-Law, up-grading the county's civil defense and emergency disaster plan. His proudest accomplishment was to bring about the building of North 70 by-pass east of the city. Many of his friends and acquaintances still know him as Judge Menn.

In 1989, Donald and Joan moved to Cuero. Donald worked for the Boil Weevil Eradication program out of Victoria. He was also engaged in ranching with his parents and brother. In 2011, they retired and returned to Sweetwater. Donald loved the land and continued to oversee his farming operations. He was an avid sports fan and could play a great game of dominos. He enjoyed his "office" time with friends at Whataburger and McDonalds.

Judge Menn is survived by his wife, Joan, of the home; son, Woodrow and wife, Julie, of Austin; daughter, Sherry Boiles and husband Donnie, of Sweetwater; and son, Jeff of Sweetwater; his grandchildren, Brian Boiles and wife Jamie of Bryan; Brice Boiles of Dallas; Kasey Menn of Bryan; Brent Boiles of Arvada, Colorado, Andrew Menn of Golden, Colorado; great grandson, Brady Boiles of Bryan; sisters, Dorothy Ballenger and husband Glen of Roscoe, Patricia Cooper of Buffalo; brother, Harvey Menn and wife Janie, of Runge; sister-in-law, Cyrella Bartlett and husband Russell, of Justin; and brother-in-law, Clifford Jones of New Braunfels.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Woodrow and Evangeline Menn; his in-laws, Woodrow and Lena Mae Smith; great-grandson, Dossie Menn, and sister-in-law, Betty Jones.

Pallbearers will be Brian, Brice, and Brent Boiles, Andrew Menn, Lance Larson, Clifford Jones, Russell Bartlett, Tim Kerby, Bobby McGlothin, and Dal Snyder. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Lowery of Houston, Raymond Smith of Lake Kiowa and Chester Wallace of Cuero.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, Texas 79605 or Texas Oncology, 1957 Antilley Rd., Abilene, Texas 79606.