Judge John Pendleton "Jack" Aycock, Jr., age 93, of Sweetwater passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Marie Mickey officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 until 5:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Jack was born February 10, 1926 in Cisco, Texas to the late John P. Aycock, Sr. and Ruby Grace (Wilson) Aycock. He married Jo Marian "Jodie" Elam October 18, 1958 in Roby, Texas. He was a graduate of Texas A & M University with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Jack moved to Sweetwater over 70 years ago and worked in the family business, Aycock Monument Company, was a Fireman with the Sweetwater Fire Department, worked for Sweetwater Cotton Oil Mill many years, was Nolan County Judge for 14 years and enjoyed ranching and raising cattle. He is survived by his wife; Jodie Aycock of Sweetwater, Son; Scott Aycock and wife Cyndi of Midland, Texas, granddaughter; Rebecca Aycock of Orlando, Florida, niece; Sherry Koeninger of Dallas, Texas and a great niece Crystal Costabile. Jack was also preceded in death by his brother; Joe Wilson Aycock, sister-in-law Patricia Evelyn Aycock and a nephew Mike Aycock. Jack's cousins are Bettye K. Moore of Ennis, Texas, David Duncan of Roscoe, Edwin Duncan of Roscoe, Joe Duncan of Norway and Bob Wilson of Menard, Texas. Pallbearers will be Price Appleton, Steve Holcomb, Tommy White, Chuck McCord, Scooter Scott and Dennis Cumbie. Memorials may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 956, Sweetwater, Texas 79556 or Pioneer City-County Museum, 610 East Third St., Sweetwater, Texas 79556.