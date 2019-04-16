Judy Ann Holsey, age 69, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her son's residence.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Roscoe Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Passmore and Rev. Jack Pinkerton officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.

Judy was born on August 28, 1949 in Blewett, Texas to Paul Montgomery Wendling and Florence (Mitchell) Wendling. She worked as a jailer for Bandera County for many years before retiring. She married Tom Holsey on January 7, 1970 in Sweetwater, Texas. She attended the Church of God. She had been a former resident of Sweetwater, Texas and then moved to Bandera, Texas. She moved back to Sweetwater, Texas in January, 2019.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Kincaid and wife Michelle, Paul Kincaid and wife Jenifer, all of Sweetwater, Texas, and Lee Holsey and wife Shelley of San Angelo, Texas; daughter, Tessa Holsey Stanley of Bandera, Texas; brother, Bob Wendling and wife Cecile of Round Rock, Texas; family friend, Sterling Brown of Bandera, Texas; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends from all over.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Florence Wendling, husband, Tom Holsey, daughter, Brandi Holsey Bryant, two great granddaughters, Brayleigh Kincaid and Jordyn Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .