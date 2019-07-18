|
Julia Gonzales Montemayor 69, of Sweetwater, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Sweetwater Healthcare. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Stovall officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Julia was born April 12, 1950 in Odem, TX to the late Aubrelio and Virginia (Gonzales) Mendez. She married Armando Montemayor on January 26, 1976 in Sweetwater. Julia served in the Texas National Guard, and worked as a Phlebotomist at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital for 30 years before retiring. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Julia is survived by her husband Armando Montemayor; children Shane L. Montemayor, Benny Montemayor and wife Mayme, Amanda Smeal and husband Christian; grandchildren Skyler Montemayor, Jasie Montemayor, Baylor Montemayor, Noah Brown, Kinzlee Montemayor, Emmelyn Montemayor, Jade Montemayor, Destrie Smeal, Shelby Smeal, Heston Smeal; siblings Vidal Mendez, Richard Zamora, Clyde Mendez, Jessie Mendez and Eulalia Mendez. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jose Mendez and sister Maria Leyba. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 14, 2019