Julian Nunez
Julian Nunez, 56, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away July 28, 2020, at his Sweetwater home. Mr. Nunez was born in El Zacaton, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He spent much of his life in Roscoe and Sweetwater providing for his family as a rancher. He loved his family tremendously, enjoyed caring for farm animals, especially cattle, and playing baseball in his youth. He is survived by his wife, SanJuana Nunez; children, Julia Nunez and Marcos Nunez. In light of Covid-19 and due to health concerns, the family has chosen to hold a private family gathering and services will be held at some indefinite point in time when it is safe for social interaction. We appreciate your kindness and consideration in this matter. If you wish to celebrate Julian in some way please consider donating to Hendrick Hospice Care in his memory. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
