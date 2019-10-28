|
|
Karen Bruce Helms, 72, of San Angelo passed away October 20, 2019 in Austin after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Karen was born March 13, 1947 in Rotan to Jack Bruce, Sr. and Katherine Loving Bruce. She attended Hobbs Schools and worked for Bart Strayhorn, CPA, the First National Bank of Rotan and was owner of Sweetwater Cattle Auction. For the last 23 years she was a real estate agent and property manager for Rocky Spoonts Real Estate in San Angelo. Karen loved nothing better than a cruise vacation and watching her beloved UT longhorns play football.
Karen is survived by her sons David Stevens and Chuck Moses of Austin; daughter-in-law Brenda Stevens of Sweetwater; grandsons Brandt Stevens of Lubbock and Brandon Stevens of Bryan; brother Jack Bruce, Jr. and wife Cindy of Hurst; four nieces and a nephew; the Loving cousins; and the best boss man and work colleagues anyone could ask for. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Darren Stevens; and her best traveling friend in the world Sandra Holt.
A family cruise vacation is planned to celebrate Karen's life that will allow her to spend eternity among the high seas. Memorials may be made to the Texas Interscholastic League Foundation for UIL scholarships, http://www.tilfoundation.org/ or a .
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019