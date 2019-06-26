|
|
Kathy "Kat" Jones White, age 68, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Loran Rule officiating.
Burial will follow at Roscoe Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, 20l9 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M..
Kathy was born on August 23, 1950 to Howard & Velma (Garrett) Butterfield. She was a Baptist. and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Wayne Jones, I, of Sweetwater, Texas; daughter, Melissa McBroom of Sweetwater, Texas; , sons, Chuck Jones, of San Angelo, Texas and Chris Jones and wife Lindsey of Sweetwater, Texas; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard & Velma Butterfield, and great grandson, Ethan Newman.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 26, 2019