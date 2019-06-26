Home

Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
Kathy "Kat" Jones White


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathy "Kat" Jones White Obituary
Kathy "Kat" Jones White, age 68, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Loran Rule officiating.
Burial will follow at Roscoe Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, 20l9 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M..
Kathy was born on August 23, 1950 to Howard & Velma (Garrett) Butterfield. She was a Baptist. and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Wayne Jones, I, of Sweetwater, Texas; daughter, Melissa McBroom of Sweetwater, Texas; , sons, Chuck Jones, of San Angelo, Texas and Chris Jones and wife Lindsey of Sweetwater, Texas; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard & Velma Butterfield, and great grandson, Ethan Newman.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 26, 2019
