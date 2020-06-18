Kathy Marie Spivey
1962 - 2020
Kathy Marie Spivey lost her battle with cancer on the morning of June 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her two sons, Martin and Cody McDonell, her husband, James Spivey, and her brothers and sisters; Barbara Clements, Raymond, Sandra, and Keith McDonell.
In 2016, Kathy was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, doctors gave her mere months to live. Here we are more than 4 years later. That is just a testament to how strong Kathy was.
Kathy was born in Denver City, Tx on December 23, 1962. Kathy was raised in Sweetwater and attended Divide Schools. Kathy was a fantastic barrel rider, qualifying to go to the national competition before she was in her 20s. Kathy retired after 30 years of working at Texas State Technical College in Sweetwater. She started in the bookstore and eventually worked her way through several positions including Coordinator of Special Projects, Coordinator of Curriculum, and ending her career as the supervisor of all four bookstores in West Texas.
Kathy had a warm personality and an infectious smile. Everyone who knew her knew that she was a truly kind person. She will be truly missed by all who knew her, including her three grandchildren, two sons, her daughter-in-law, four siblings, and possibly most of all, her husband James.
Services have been set for Saturday, June 20 at the Lamar Street Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Flowers may be sent to the church, her favorite flower was the carnation.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
