Kaye Darla White
1941 - 2020
Kaye Darla White of Galveston passed away May 14, 2020. She was born to Peggy and Vernon Maberry on September 5, 1941 in Rotan, Texas. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Jerry Runyard.
Kaye was a devoted mother and grandmother and had a passion and skill for having a lovely home. She was happy that her family had settled close to one another in the Galveston/Houston area.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lendon White. She is survived by her son, Mark Lendon White; daughter, Rinda Kaye French and husband, Jerry; brother, Stephen Allan Runyard; granddaughters, Whitney Kaye Marsh and husband Caleb; and Chelsea Nicole Ruiz; and great-granddaughters, Rylee Kaye Ruiz, Lendon Grace March and great-grandson, Mario "Tres" Ruiz.
Kaye's family will have a private ceremony on Saturday, May 16.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Kaye's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
