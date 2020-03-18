|
Kim L. Gillespie, age 68, of Roscoe, TX, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, TX. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Keith Hills officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer and Trent Funeral Home.
Kim, the eldest of William and Beulah Gillespie, was born on July 16, 1951, in Oakley, KS. He shared his birth date with his father and his maternal grandfather, Joe Maddox.
Kim attended school in Grainfield, KS, and graduated in 1969 from Wheatland High School, the first class to graduate from the newly built, consolidated school. Kim graduated from Electronics Institute in Kansas City, MO in 1971.
Kim married the former, Gloria Herdt on September 5, 1971. They lived in the Kansas City area for 20 years. Two sons, Kevin and Corey, were born to this
union.
Kim worked for Lone Star Industries for 35 years. He began working at the Bonner Springs, KS plant as an electrician. Through the years, as his interest in computers grew, he was promoted to Computer Control Manager and the company moved him and his family to Oklahoma, and then to Texas to automate the plants in Pryor and Maryneal. He retired in 2011.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria Gillespie of Roscoe, TX; sons Kevin and Melissa Gillespie of Roscoe, TX and Corey and Alicia Gillespie of Odessa, TX; his three grandsons, Parker and Maxx Gillespie of Roscoe, TX and Canaan Gillespie of Odessa, TX; His mother Beulah Gillespie of Quinter, KS; his brother Mark Gillespie of Maynardville, TN; and his sister-in-law Anita Swenson of Oakley, KS.
Kim was preceded in death by his father William Gillespie; his brothers Kyle, Lyle, Gail, and Terry Gillespie; his sister Diane Gillespie; his paternal grandparents Marion Abner and Ocie Gillespie; his maternal grandparents Joe and Myrtle Maddox; and his in laws Lester and June Herdt.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 3, 2020