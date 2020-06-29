Leon Herring, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Leon was born September 28, 1940 in Iowa Park, TX to Elizabeth Ann (Kubala) and Alvin Fredrick Herring. Leon married Carolyn (Fondy) on June 15, 1963 in Roswell, NM. He was a longtime resident of Haskell and a member of First Baptist Church. Leon enjoyed spending time being creative in his wood shop, but his passion was his work at Sonic. He loved the business, loved being around the people, and he was always there to help in any way.
Leon is survived by his two sons, Blaze Herring and wife Kathie Brown of Longview, Chris Herring and wife Cori of Burkburnett; 5 grandchildren, Jordan Herring of Dallas, Bailey Grace Herring of Amarillo, Jessica Herring, Brian Herring, and Brendan Herring all of Burkburnett; 2 brothers, Howard Herring and Bill Herring, both of Roswell, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Alvin Herring; wife, Carolyn, and one infant brother.
Memorials can be given in Leon's name to the Treasures of Grace Ministry, PO Box 664, Haskell, TX 79521.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.