Leon Herring
1940 - 2020
Leon Herring, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Leon was born September 28, 1940 in Iowa Park, TX to Elizabeth Ann (Kubala) and Alvin Fredrick Herring. Leon married Carolyn (Fondy) on June 15, 1963 in Roswell, NM. He was a longtime resident of Haskell and a member of First Baptist Church. Leon enjoyed spending time being creative in his wood shop, but his passion was his work at Sonic. He loved the business, loved being around the people, and he was always there to help in any way.
Leon is survived by his two sons, Blaze Herring and wife Kathie Brown of Longview, Chris Herring and wife Cori of Burkburnett; 5 grandchildren, Jordan Herring of Dallas, Bailey Grace Herring of Amarillo, Jessica Herring, Brian Herring, and Brendan Herring all of Burkburnett; 2 brothers, Howard Herring and Bill Herring, both of Roswell, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Alvin Herring; wife, Carolyn, and one infant brother.
Memorials can be given in Leon's name to the Treasures of Grace Ministry, PO Box 664, Haskell, TX 79521.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 26, 2020
Prayer's for the family I loved Leon and Carolyn as if they was my second parents. They had a heart of gold. My condolences to the family. Love, The Pannell Family
Dayna Pannell
Friend
June 26, 2020
My prayers are with the family. He was good person he has earn his wings and is heaven with his wife.
Henry S Flores
Friend
June 26, 2020
Much love to the Herring family. We loved Leon very much and always enjoyed visiting with him and Carolyn. Absolutely love the items Leon made for us and will remember the great times filled with much laughter and true friendship. He was a precious Christian man who is now serving His Savior. With deepest sympathy, James and Joyce.
James and Joyce Ivy
Friend
