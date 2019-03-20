Lera Jeane Lee, 98, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas. Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Monday, March 18, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Reverend Ryan Strebeck officiating. A Graveside Service will be at 2 P.M. Monday at Fairmont Cemetery in San Angelo, TX with interment to follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Jeane was born October 11, 1920 in Mesa, Arizona to James A. and Hattye (Stidham) Lee. She grew up in Irion County, 25 miles West of San Angelo. She graduated from Mertzon High School before going on to Texas Women's University for her Bachelor's Degree in Art Education. She then went to Sul Ross State University where she received a Master's Degree in Education. She also attended San Angelo Junior College. Her teaching career (38 yrs.) began at San Angelo Lakeview, Divide at Nolan, Midland, and in Sweetwater (28 yrs.) teaching 11 at Philip Nolan and 17 at East Ridge. She also worked, during W.W. II, as a Template Draftsman (1943 to 1948) in Fort Worth, TX. She moved in to Sweetwater in 1956 and joined the First United Methodist Church where she was very active until her death. She was currently involved in the church's Food Pantry where she assisted with registration for food, and helped with the Clothes Closet. She a member of the Ladies Lydia Sunday School class and taught the class until it had to be dissolved. She was now a member of the Open Door Sunday School Class. For many years she served on the Bereavement Committee, Finance Committee, and various others. One of her favorite projects in South East School Reading Program every Monday morning which started in 1994 (helping kids to read and succeed). She was often seen visiting the local hospitals and nursing homes and you could find her frequently on the Interstate between here and Abilene driving friends and others who were in need of help to the doctor. Meeting new friends and new people was the reason for volunteering for 20 years with SNAP (delivering meals). She was named this year's XAAK 2019 Valentine Sweetheart of which she had also joined in 1957. She told that night that "God had been good to me and blessed me with good health and she fully intends to serve as long as the Lord allows". Jeane was also a Life Member of Texas State Retired Teachers and Rolling Plains Unit. Jeane is survived by here niece Rochelle Lee and husband Bill Hurt of San Angelo, TX. She was preceded in death by parents, her brother James Stidham Lee and wife Billee. Pallbearers will be Kent Boatright, Jay Lawrence, Tere Lawrence, Gaylen Busse, Eddie Asbill, Lorenzo Lasater. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary