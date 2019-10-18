|
Lester Ray Batteas, age 92, of Sweetwater passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday. October 16, 2019 at Fourth and Elm Church of Christ with Mike Baskett officiating. Military graveside rites will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family and friend's visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Lester was born April 5, 1927 in Hammon, Oklahoma to the late William Dessie and Oneta (Duncan) Batteas. He was raised in Fisher County, Texas moving to Sweetwater in 1951. He married Frances Neeley February 28, 1946 in Dallas. Lester was a carpenter and owned and operated Batteas Construction Company many years, was a member and Elder of Fourth and Elm Church of Christ, member of the Fisher County Historical Society and was a proud United States Army Air Corp veteran serving during WW II. Lester is survived by his wife of 73 plus years, Frances Batteas of Sweetwater, son; Lester Batteas, Jr. of Sweetwater, brother; Linton Batteas of Cisco, Texas, sisters; Alene Ebeling and husband Donald of Plainview, Texas, Donnie Cosby of Abilene, Texas, and Dorislyn Gragg and husband Kenneth of Abilene, Texas, son-in-law; Darrell Goodnight of Sweetwater and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two daughters; Shari Leach in 1995, Rita Joyce Goodnight March 1, 2013, two brothers and three sisters. Pallbearers will be Randall High, Russell High, Wesley Harris, Keri Kent, Ken Nevins and James Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present Elders of Fourth and Elm Church of Christ. Online condolences me be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019