Lillian Raye (Hobbs) Ragland, 99, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at home in Blackwell, Texas. Lillian was born April 24,1920 in Bryan County, Oklahoma. She was married to Charles Grady Ragland June 2, 1941 in Denison, Texas who preceded her in death, as did her parents; Robert and Lea Hobbs, two brothers; Billy Hobbs and Buddy Hobbs and three sisters; Dorothy Barnett, Lucille Dollar and Melba Anderson. Lillian was a devoted member of the Blackwell Baptist Church and lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and the Teachers Association. She was employed by the Blackwell ISD as Cafeteria Manager for 24 1/2 years. Lillian is survived by Charles Ray Ragland and wife Rose of Snyder, Texas, Sharron Gose of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Bernardine Sealy of Snyder, Texas, Linda Witherspoon of Colorado City, Texas, Grady Ragland and wife Val of Sweetwater and Tommy Ragland and wife Sammye of Rowlett, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Alan Shaffer, Shelly Ragland, Kyle Scott, Marny Schneider, Leigh Anne Lewis, Ryan Ragland, Ashley Martel, Debbie Anderson, Michelle Rogers, Trisha Enriquez, fifteen great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Blackwell Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff White officiating. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A visitation of family and friends will be held at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater, Friday September 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hendrick Hospice Care or a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019