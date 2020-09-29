Linda Sue (Taylor) Wade of Midland, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Brother Rick Holeman officiating. McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements. Linda was born July 3, 1944 in Sweetwater to the late Bryant and Aetna (McGlothlin) Taylor. She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School and married Orin Wade, Jr. August 7, 1965 in Sweetwater, Texas. Linda graduated from the University of Texas Permian Basin in 1991 and was a retired case worker for the Department of Human Services, she attended Cotton Flat Baptist Church in Midland. She is survived by her husband Orin Wade, Jr. of Midland, children; Kevin Wade and wife Patricia of Midland, Katherine Karcher and husband Scott of Amarillo and Darren Wade of Littleton, Colorado, brothers; L.B. Taylor and wife Martha Sue of Sweetwater and Douglas Taylor and wife Jenene of Sweetwater and eleven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers; James Taylor and Dennis Taylor and a nephew Linn David Taylor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.