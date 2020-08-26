Lola Jeanette (Alexander) Clowers, 62, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, in Haskell, Texas. There will be a graveside honoring her life at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Garden of Memories in Sweetwater, Texas, with Mike Ensminger officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Lola was born on October 9, 1957, in Sweetwater, Texas. She was a waitress during her working life. Lola married Oliver Mitchell Clowers on April, 6, 1992, in Roscoe, Texas. She was a member of the Normandy Avenue Church of Christ. Lola is survived by a sister Marie McGuire and husband J.D. of Donna, TX, two nephews- Jesse McGuire of Sweetwater, and Jason Boyd Alexander of Kansas City, KS, two nieces- Angie Mayer and Richard of Rhome, TX, and Becky Alexander of Kansas City, KS. Online condolences may be expressed at mccoyfh@yahoo.com
.