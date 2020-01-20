|
Lonnie Albert Wyrosdick, Jr. 56, of Sweetwater passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Emmanuel Fellowship Church with Rev. Chris Jones officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Lonnie was born August 2, 1963 in Colorado City, TX to the late Lonnie Albert and Isla Marie (Iglehart) Wyrosdick, Sr. He married Ruby Lee Epperson on July 3, 1980 in Loraine, TX. Lonnie was a man of great character. He worked as a mechanic, weather watcher and volunteer firefighter. Lonnie enjoyed playing golf and listening to music with an electric guitar. Lonnie is survived by daughter Tasha Wyrosdick of Sweetwater; son Marcus Wyrosdick of Sweetwater; daughter Amber Wyrosdick of Sweetwater; sister Donna Marie Boyd of Colorado City; sister Kelly Smith; sister Jerry Carroll; brother Les Sanderson and wife Carrie; brother Rodney Sanderson and wife Kathy; brother Steve Sanderson and wife Lisa and twelve grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby in 2018, parents, a sister and stepfather BJ Sanderson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020