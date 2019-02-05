Louis Diaz, Sr., 85, of Sweetwater, passed away at his residence Friday, February 1, 2019. A Holy Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Nilo Nalugon will be officiating services. Military graveside rites will follow at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, TX at 1:00 P.M. A rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories.

Louis was born on October 26, 1933 in Loraine, TX to parents Severiano and Tomasa Diaz. Louis joined the United States Army during Korean era. Louis then became a mechanic for years. Louis worked at Pace Packing for years before working for some time in the oilfield. Louis worked for USG for 19 years. Louis was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He loved playing guitar and accordion, he played in bands. He was a fan of Dallas Cowboys. Louis most of all loved being around family and friends.

Survivors are: Wife: Cruz Diaz of Sweetwater, Sons: Louis Diaz Jr of Sweetwater and Jeremy Diaz and wife Sandy, Daughters: Irene Mendoza of Sweetwater and Yolanda Galvan and husband Julian Carrizales of Irving, TX. Grandchildren: Lori Falcon, Melissa Guiterrez, Brooke Crain, Michael Diaz, Marcus Diaz, Stefanie Day, Kira Diaz, Heather Burleson, Paul Galvan, 20 Great-Grandchildren, Sisters: Hope Cardenas, Carmen Ramirez and husband Charlie, Lupe Garcia and husband Galdmo, Francis Trevino, Benita Trevino and husband Domingo, Rosa Quiroga and husband Pete, Brother: Thomas Diaz and wife Linda.

Louis was preceded in death by: his Parents: Severiano and Tomasa Diaz, 3 Brothers: Jesse Diaz, Robert Diaz, Johnny Diaz, Great-Grandchild: Alexis Diaz.

Pallbearers: Pete Soto, Roy Cantu, Eric Clayton, Brandon Daniels, Donnie Daniels, Dennis Trevino, Rubert Trevino. Honorary Pallbearers: Leroy Hanshew, Welton Guelker, Richard Lara, Nick Sauceda, Floyd Moore, Donnie Kubala, Pete Castro, Si Acuna

