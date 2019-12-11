|
Lucille "Lucy" Wilburn Sherrill, 80, of Sweetwater passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5th in Sweetwater, Texas. Funeral Services will be Monday, December 9th at 2:00 pm at Bethel Assembly Church with Rev. Carter Edmonson officiating. Interment will follow at Roby Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 6:00-7:30 pm at the McCoy Funeral Home. Lucille was born October 20, 1939 in Rotan, Texas to the late Lealon and Florence Wilburn. She graduated from Roby High School in 1957. She married James Sherrill in Sweetwater, Texas on July 3, 1970. Lucille was an avid Sweetwater Mustang fan for over 50 years. She served as Office Manager to various Sweetwater businesses before retiring as a homemaker. She belonged to several Bridge clubs and continued to play for more than 30 years. Lucille loved her time with family, friends, traveling, and was an expert seamstress. Her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren were showered with her love. Lucille is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, James Sherrill; Daughter Debbie Yearwood and husband David of Katy; and daughter Tisha Kiker of Dallas. She is also survived by a sister, LaNelle Etheredge of Hobbs and a brother, Kenneth Wilburn and wife Necy, of Anson. Also surviving her are grandchildren Josh Yearwood and wife Sara, of Spring, Texas and Lacey Green and husband Caleb, of Lubbock, along with four great grandchildren…Olivia and Lucas Yearwood and Crosby and Mabel Green…all of whom she adored and showered with love and fun "ShuShu" gifts. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jimmy Wilburn, sister-in-law Carolyn Wilburn, and brother-in-law Jackie Wayne Etheredge. Pallbearers will be nephews and grandsons. A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Nolan Nursing and Rehabilitation who so sweetly cared for our Mom. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019