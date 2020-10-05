1/1
Lyndon A. Bixler
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyndon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyndon A. Bixler, 65, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence in Sweetwater. Services will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Tique Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Lyndon was born in Sweetwater, Texas, March 2, 1955 to Arthur and Darlene (Harris) Bixler. Lyndon was a graduate of Sweetwater High School in 1973 and a lifelong resident of Sweetwater. He worked in the grocery business most of his life starting when he was in high School at Super Duper, Piggly Wiggly, Safeway, The Village, Lawrence IGA, and Brookshires until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of Fourth & Elm Church of Christ. Lyndon loved watching and supporting his Sweetwater Mustangs, Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Cowboys. Lyndon loved drinking coffee with his friends at Mustang Donuts, Whataburger, and McDonald's for many years and he will be dearly missed each morning from now on by them. He is survived by a son, Chris Bixler of Montgomery, TX, a granddaughter Kaitlyn Bixler of Montgomery, TX, his parents, Arthur and Darlene Bixler of Sweetwater, TX, two brothers, Richard Bixler of Sweetwater, TX, David Bixler and wife Jackie of San Angelo, TX, a sister, Teresa Sellers & husband Ted of Carrollton, TX. Pallbearers will be Gary Don Clark, Jarred Porter, Joe Don Smith, Billy Whisenant, Justin Jowers, Kurt Huckabee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved