Lyndon A. Bixler, 65, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence in Sweetwater. Services will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Tique Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Lyndon was born in Sweetwater, Texas, March 2, 1955 to Arthur and Darlene (Harris) Bixler. Lyndon was a graduate of Sweetwater High School in 1973 and a lifelong resident of Sweetwater. He worked in the grocery business most of his life starting when he was in high School at Super Duper, Piggly Wiggly, Safeway, The Village, Lawrence IGA, and Brookshires until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of Fourth & Elm Church of Christ. Lyndon loved watching and supporting his Sweetwater Mustangs, Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Cowboys. Lyndon loved drinking coffee with his friends at Mustang Donuts, Whataburger, and McDonald's for many years and he will be dearly missed each morning from now on by them. He is survived by a son, Chris Bixler of Montgomery, TX, a granddaughter Kaitlyn Bixler of Montgomery, TX, his parents, Arthur and Darlene Bixler of Sweetwater, TX, two brothers, Richard Bixler of Sweetwater, TX, David Bixler and wife Jackie of San Angelo, TX, a sister, Teresa Sellers & husband Ted of Carrollton, TX. Pallbearers will be Gary Don Clark, Jarred Porter, Joe Don Smith, Billy Whisenant, Justin Jowers, Kurt Huckabee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.