Manuel Cuellar, Jr., age 78, of Roscoe, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2020 at his residence.

A prayer service will be held 6:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon David Mendez officiating, followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M., recited by Victor Rubio, Jr.

Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 27,

2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Rev. Michael Udegbunam officiating. Burial will follow at Roscoe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Manuel was born on November 12, 1942 in Kenedy, Texas to Manuel Cuellar, Sr. and Julia (Polanco) Cuellar. He married Juanita Diaz on March 23, 1980 in Roby, Texas. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and Crusillista and Santo Nombre. He worked as a truck driver for Brazos Transportation and Dent Trucking before retiring. He loved spending time with his family and attending their school sporting events. He was their biggest fan. He loved the Seattle Seahawks. Being a truck driver, he loved traveling and could give anyone directions.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Cuellar of Roscoe, Texas, daughter, Feliciana Campa and husband Lucan of Roscoe, Texas, son, Roman Cuellar and wife Eva of Grand Prairie, Texas, son, Julian Cuellar and wife Veronica of Roscoe, Texas, daughter, Manuela Cuellar of Snyder, Texas, daughter, Esther

Hernandez and husband Brian of Snyder, Texas, John Garcia of Lamesa, Texas, Albert Castaneda and wife Trina of Bownsboro, Texas, Anita Castaneda of Sweetwater, Texas and Stephanie Lopez and husband Reynaldo of Ranger, Texas, twenty-nine grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren, brother, Juan Cuellar, and two sisters, Juanita Moncada and Maria Guerra.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Julia Cuellar, son, Richard Cuellar, granddaughter, Elyssa Hernandez, and four brothers. Pallbearers will be Diego Vela, Julian Cuellar, Jr. Adam Cabrera, Dominic Cabrera, Albert Castaneda, Jr. and Roman Cuellar, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Hernandez, Eric Castaneda, and Aaron Cuellar.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store