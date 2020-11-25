Manuel Heredia, age 89, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence.

A prayer service will be held 6:30 P.M., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon David Mendez officiating, followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M. recited by Victor Rubio, Jr.

Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon

officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Manuel was born on March 18, 1931 in Sweetwater, Texas. He married the love of his life, Refugia Fierros on July 23, 1955 in Sweetwater, Texas. He worked in the maintenance department of SISD for many years before retiring.

Manuel was a devoted and active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, serving as an usher and helping wherever he was needed. He was also a member of the Santo Nombre Society. His family was his pride and joy. He was a loyal fan of the Sweetwater Mustangs and all sports that involved his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He made a point of always being there

for them. He loved to work out in his yard and took pride in how it looked.

He is survived by his wife, Refugia Heredia of Sweetwater, Texas, five sons, Ricky Heredia and wife Martha , Tony Heredia and wife Diamond, Gilbert Heredia, Mario Heredia and Sheri Tester, all of Sweetwater, Texas, and

Manuel Heredia, Jr. and wife Ashley of Midlothian, Texas, twenty three grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Julian Castillo and wife Celia, Antonio DeLaRosa and wife Linda, Juanita Morales, Mary Palma and husband Tony, Rena DeLaRosa, Mary Hayes, Cecilia Rivera, and Yvonne Hanks and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and six brothers.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Heredia, Tony Heredia, Gilbert Heredia, Manuel Heredia, Jr., Mario Heredia, and Josh Heredia.

