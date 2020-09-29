Manuel Jaramillo, 65, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Richardson, TX unexpectedly. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 511 W. Alabama St. Sweetwater, TX 79556 with Father Michael Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. There will be a Prayer Service at 6:30 P.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020 with a Rosary recited by Lupe Medellin, at 7 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Manuel was born July 24, 1955 in Mexico. He lived in Sweetwater since 1973. Manuel retired after 23 years of service with the City of Sweetwater. He is survived by his wife, Blanca Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX, his father Jose Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX, four sons, Manuel Jamarillo, Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Joe Jaramillo and wife Veronica of Arlington, TX, Alex Jaramillo of Arlington, TX, Edward Jaramillo and Bridette of San Antonio, TX, six grandchildren, a great grandchild, four brothers, Jose N. Jaramillo of Irving, TX, Carlos Jaramillo of Snyder, TX, Juan Jaramillo of Snyder, TX, Armando Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX, eight sisters, Monica Jaramillo of Mexico, Bertha Gonzales of Sweetwater, TX, Rufina J. Avila of Sweetwater, TX, Irma J. Escobar of Ft. Stockton, TX, Maria A. Gomez of Granbury, TX, Paula Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX, Juanita Lopez of Longview, TX, Leticia Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother Maria Jaramillo on July 6, 2003. His family pay him tribute for being one of the kindest people you've ever met. He opened up his heart and provided help whenever it was needed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh@yahoo.com
.