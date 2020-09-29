1/1
Manuel Jaramillo
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel Jaramillo, 65, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Richardson, TX unexpectedly. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 511 W. Alabama St. Sweetwater, TX 79556 with Father Michael Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. There will be a Prayer Service at 6:30 P.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020 with a Rosary recited by Lupe Medellin, at 7 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Manuel was born July 24, 1955 in Mexico. He lived in Sweetwater since 1973. Manuel retired after 23 years of service with the City of Sweetwater. He is survived by his wife, Blanca Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX, his father Jose Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX, four sons, Manuel Jamarillo, Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Joe Jaramillo and wife Veronica of Arlington, TX, Alex Jaramillo of Arlington, TX, Edward Jaramillo and Bridette of San Antonio, TX, six grandchildren, a great grandchild, four brothers, Jose N. Jaramillo of Irving, TX, Carlos Jaramillo of Snyder, TX, Juan Jaramillo of Snyder, TX, Armando Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX, eight sisters, Monica Jaramillo of Mexico, Bertha Gonzales of Sweetwater, TX, Rufina J. Avila of Sweetwater, TX, Irma J. Escobar of Ft. Stockton, TX, Maria A. Gomez of Granbury, TX, Paula Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX, Juanita Lopez of Longview, TX, Leticia Jaramillo of Sweetwater, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother Maria Jaramillo on July 6, 2003. His family pay him tribute for being one of the kindest people you've ever met. He opened up his heart and provided help whenever it was needed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh@yahoo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved