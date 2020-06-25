Manuel Lopez, age 75, from Sweetwater, Tx passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A rosary will be held Friday, June 26 at 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. He was a beloved husband, father, and popo. He worked as a truck driver for many years, retiring in 2014. He also looked forward to and enjoyed poker nights and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Lopez, of 54 years and his children, Rose Marie Lopez, Jerry Lopez and wife, Jeri; Cynthia Delgado and husband, Gary; and Debbie Garza and husband, Joe all from Sweetwater, one sister, Inez Gongora of Abilene, TX; numerous nieces and nephews; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Eulalia Lopez, two brothers, four sisters, and one grandson, Joe Carlos Lopez. Pallbearers are Chris Ramirez, Jacob Lopez, Brendan Delgado, Trey Aguilar, Pete Joe Gomez, and Oscar Garcia. Honorary pallbearers Joey Garza, Gabriel Flores, Daniel Garza, Nicholas Garza, Joe Carlos Ibarra, and Jordan Palacios, Jr. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.