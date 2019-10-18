|
Mariellen Pepper Lee, wife of J.R. "Toppy" Lee passed away on October 7, 2019 at the Rosebud Healthcare Center in Forsyth. Family to Receive Friends from 3-5 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Federated Church in Forsyth. Burial will follow at the Forsyth Cemetery. A meal will be at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home after burial. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 13, 2019