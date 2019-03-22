Margaret Wallace Simmons was born in Morgan, Texas, on July 18, 1919, to Mr. and Mrs. O.L. Wallace. She was the second of four children and the family moved to Hamlin, TX. when she was very young.

Margaret graduated from Hamlin High School and enrolled in the Robert B. Green School of Nursing in San Antonio TX. She graduated nursing school on August 13, 1941 and went to work in Del Rio, TX. Margaret worked in Del Rio for several years, saved her money because it was her dream to attend anesthesia school. Margaret was accepted into the Charity Hospital School of Anesthesia in New Orleans, LA, and graduated on March 5, 1945.

After becoming an anesthetist, she moved back to West Texas and went to work at the Simmons Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater, TX. There she met Curtis W. Simmons, newly home from Europe and WWII. They married on September 28, 1946 in Kansas City, Kansas where Curtis was employed with Phillips 66 Petroleum. They were later transferred by Phillips to Omaha, NE., where their first child, Robert Curtis Simmons, was born March 1948 and it was time to come home to Texas and family.

The couple moved back to Sweetwater in 1949 and Margaret returned to work at Simmons Memorial Hospital. She stayed in the hospital until Curt's death in November 1979. She moved to Dallas in 1994 to be closer to her grandkids. Margaret passed away on March 4, 2019. She was 99 years old.

Margaret is survived by her son, Richard (Pip) Simmons of Galrand, TX; granddaughter, Lori Ann Williams and husband, Darren, of Springtown, TX; grandson, Kevin Lynn (Thumper) Simmons and wife, Angie, of Carrolton TX. She also had two great-grandchildren: Allison Paige Williams and Mason Andrew Williams, both of Springtown, TX. She was also active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Due to the lack of remaining family and friends, there are no formal funeral or memorials planned but our family would like to recognize and thank Linnie Adams of Sweetwater for her special friendship with Mom throughout the years. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary