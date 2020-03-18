|
Margarito Teran Jimenez, Sr. -- a musician, welder, and a friend to all -- passed away peacefully March 12, 2020 at his home in Roscoe, Texas surrounded by his loving wife and four devoted children. He was 79. Holy Mass of Christian Burial for Margarito will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A Prayer Vigil and Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Born on October 15, 1940 in Loraine, Texas to Eutimio and Luz Carreras, Margarito worked his early years as a farmer and over 40 years in the railcar repair industry. On May 14, 1966, Margarito married Julia Santiago, the love of his life. Together they raised four children, Diana Jimenez Segovia, Linda Brooks, Margarito Jimenez, Jr. and Fabian Jimenez. He will be remembered for his musical talents, teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, generous smile, and his willingness to help anyone in need. Margarito was loved by many and knew no strangers. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Julia of Roscoe; two daughters Diana Jimenez Segovia and her husband Miguel Angel of Eagle Pass, Linda Brooks and her husband Greg of Bryan; two sons Margarito Jimenez, Jr. and his wife Becky of Sweetwater and Fabian Jimenez and his wife JoAnn of Snyder; 11 grandchildren Laura Gutierrez, Adriana Lopez, Samuel Vera, Jr., Temisha Marshall, Keenan Brooks, Kandis Brooks, Ashleigh Ann Jimenez, Margarito "Trey" Jimenez III, Brittany Jimenez, Joshua Jimenez and Justin Jimenez; 11 great-grandchildren; and his mother-in-law Tomasa Santiago of Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Manuel Santiago and brother-in-law Robert Santiago. Pallbearers will be Samuel Vera, Jr., Keenan Brooks, Joshua Jimenez, Margarito "Trey" Jimenez III, Justin Jimenez, Andrew Lopez and Jesus Leanos. Honorary pallbearers will be Laura Gutierrez, Temisha Marshall, Adriana Lopez, Brittany Jimenez, Ashleigh Jimenez and Kandis Brooks. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020