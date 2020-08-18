1/1
Maria "Mary" Abrigo
1945 - 2020
Kerrville- On August 08, 2020 surrounded by her family Maria "Mary" G. Abrigo, 74, went to be with the Lord. She was born on Dec. 08, 1945 in Pawnee to Felicita and Eusebio Garcia. Maria married the love of her life Ascension Abrigo on August 05,1969 in Colorado City. They married and raised their family in Colorado City and the Roscoe area. Then retired to the Hill Country to enjoy their lives together. Maria was a straightforward person that could be funny at times. She loved and gave unconditionally of herself to others and her family. Maria was the rock of the family and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Elvira Limones and Chonita Gonzales. Maria is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ascension M. Abrigo of Kerrville; children, Juan Abrigo of Roscoe, Joe Louis Abrigo of Kerrville, Ascension Abrigo Jr. of Kerrville, Amanda Abrigo of Columbia, TN, and Gavino Abrigo of Manor; grandchildren, Ashley Justine, Alexis Raquel, Tryston Jon, Desiree Nicole, and Jaden Abrigo; siblings, Zaragosa Garcia, Belen Garza, Juan Garcia, Lucy Garcia, Paul Garcia, Antonia Garcia, Elida Enriquez, Eusebio Garcia Jr., Felicita Merket and Elizabeth Austin. Graveside service will be held 9 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Mitchell County Cemetery, Colorado City, Texas. Condolences for the family can made to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright's Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Wright's Funeral Parlor
1913 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
