Maria Puentes, age 68, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center.

A prayer vigil will be held 6:30 P.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M. recited by Deacon David Mendez.

Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Maria was born on July 30, 1950 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska to Juan and Luz (Chagolla) Rosas. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and a member of the Guadalupanas Society where she served faithfully for many years. She also ministered communion to the shut-ins of the church. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Jesus Puentes of Sweetwater, Texas; son, Fabian Venzor and Monica Gomez of Sweetwater, Texas; step-son, Joe Puentes and Rene Ballard of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren; Alicia Gomez, Alex Gomez, Amelina Cedillo, Angelina Cedillo, Dominique Salazar, Sebastian Salazar, and Angelo Martinez; sisters, Sylvia Salazar , Flora Rosas, Julie Rodriguez, and Anna Salgado; brothers, Juan Rosas, Jr., Domingo Rosas, and Frankie Rosas; and numerous nieces and nephews, especially her niece and goddaughter, Yvonne Salazar Sandoval.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Luz Rosas, three brothers, Mike Rosas, Moses Rosas and Rosalio Rosas. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 5, 2019