McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Sweetwater, TX
Mariaha Kaylyn Ruth Shearer


2014 - 2020
Mariaha Kaylyn Ruth Shearer Obituary
Mariaha Kaylyn Ruth Shearer, age 5, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral services for Mariaha will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church in Sweetwater, TX. A graveside will follow the funeral service at Roscoe Cemetery. Reverend Jackie Passmore will be officiating services. Family visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home.
Mariah Kaylyn was born on December 23,2014 in Sweetwater to parents Megan Raney and Joel Salinas. Mariah Kaylyn loved watching cartoons: PJ Mask, Paw Patrol, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Peppa Pig. She loved going swimming and going to the park. She loved dancing, singing and opening presents. Mariaha`Kaylyn was a warrior and changed many lives.
Survivors are: Mother: Megan Raney of Roscoe, Father: Joel Salinas of Snyder, Brothers: Aiden Kaucher of Roscoe, Gavin Salinas of Snyder, Sisters: Annalea Shearer of Roscoe, Haven Martinez of Roscoe, Becca Salinas of Lubbock, Maternal Grandmother: Amy Stalcup and Jose Aguilar of Roscoe, Maternal Grandfather: Gerald Shearer of Indiana, Paternal Grandparents: Jesse and Gloria Salinas of Snyder, and Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Pallbearers will be: Shawn Kincaid, Gerald Shearer, Chris Ramirez, Tyler Tufts, Manny Arenivas, Roger Ramirez
Online condolences can be made at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020
