

Mario A. Rivera, 67, of Sweetwater, passed away Saturday morning, April 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services will be held at 6 P.M. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Roscoe Worship Center Palacio Del Rey with Reverend Evaristo Granado officiating with all services directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Mario was born August 13, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas. He moved to Sweetwater in 1977 and worked as a machine operator for 39 years at Rolling Plains Co-op until his retirement. He married Aniceta "Ani" Aguilar June 25, 1990 in Roscoe, Texas. He was a longtime member of the Roscoe Worship Center Palacio Del Rey. He is survived by his wife Aniceta Rivera of Sweetwater, 2 sons: Gilbert Rivera & Chrystal Aguilar of Sweetwater and Mario Rivera, Jr. & wife Mariana of Abilene, 2 daughters: Connie Munoz & husband Ralph of Sweetwater and Sarah Gutierrez of Sweetwater, 5 brothers: Ricardo Rivera of Indiana, Modesto Rivera, Jr. of Iowa, Ernesto Rivera of Indiana, Roberto Rivera of Indiana, George Rivera of Indiana, 3 sisters: Linda Tono of Waco, TX, Erma Vega of Florida, and Helen Gaitin of San Antonio, 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Gabriel Rivera, his parents Modesto and Anastacia (Arguello) Rivera, Sr., 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 29, 2019