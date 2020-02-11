|
On Sunday, February 2, 2020, Marion Elizabeth "Marabeth" Terry Cox, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 92 in Amarillo, Texas. Marabeth was born on January 8, 1928 at Fisk, Texas to Raymond Robert Terry and Marion Elsie Sikes Terry. She received her B.S. in Business Administration from Abilene Christian College in 1947, and was a teacher for 33 years in Mozelle, Sweetwater and Trent, Texas. On June 17, 1949 at Fisk, Texas, she married James "Jim" Benjamin Cox, Jr, the love of her life for 68 years. They raised two sons, Chris and Terry Jim. Marabeth had a great passion for her family and her Christian faith. She was happiest with everyone gathered around the dinner table together to share a meal. She loved having big Christmas get-togethers complete with hayrides. Each Christmas gathering was dedicated to a certain side of the family to share their history. Marabeth and Jim were members of Trent Church of Christ where they enjoyed meeting their brothers and sisters in Christ every Sunday. She loved the Lord and prayed for her family and friends daily. She believed in the importance of the Body of Christ through the church and wanted everyone to find his or her church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Reba Ruth Terry Martin and brother-in-law Curtis Ewing Martin of Abilene, TX, husband Jim, and great great nephew Benjamin Curtis Crites. She is survived by her children, Chris Cox of Trent, and Terry and wife Lou Ann Cox of Amarillo, grandchildren, John Cox of Amarillo, Sarah and husband David Nguyen, and great granddaughter Wendy Nguyen of Amarillo. Nephew, Mike and Anne Martin of Josephine, TX. Niece, Pam and Russ Crites of Garland, TX. Great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews include: Jana Martin and Jackson Scott; Marsie and husband Kris, and Madison, Macy, and Morgan Clark; Derek and wife Lindsay, and Andrew Crites; Terri and husband Ben, and Cade, Callie, Caelyn, and Cora Beth Caldwell. Great nieces and nephews and their families are all from the Dallas metroplex. Marabeth was especially grateful for the care and love shown to her by the nurses and staff at Ussery-Roan Texas State Veteran's Home, and all of the nurses and staff at BSA and Hendrick Medical Center. A family visitation with be at the McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater, TX on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. Services, with Mike Tackett and Russ Crites officiating, will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Trent Church of Christ in Trent, TX. Graveside service to follow at 3:00 P.M at Brown Ranch Cemetery, located on county road 354 one mile east of the intersection of FM 1026 and county road 354 near Fisk, TX in Coleman County. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brown Ranch Cemetery, 4619 CR 300, Gouldbusk, TX 76845, and Tuscola Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 293, Tuscola, TX 79562. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020