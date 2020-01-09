|
|
Sweetwater - March 16, 1955 - December 31, 2019
Mark was born in Sweetwater, Texas on March 16, 1955, the fourth of six children born to J.W. and Alice Scott. Mark passed away in Texarkana, TX on December 31, 2019. He graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1973. Mark went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in City Planning and Political Science from Southwest Texas University. He was employed several years at Flintkote Gypsum, in Sweetwater.
For many years, Mark was a member of the Sweetwater Jaycees. He had a strong passion for reading, which led him to be known for being an intellect and a historian. He also was known for his gentle nature and kindness towards others.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents James Whitfield (J.W.) and Alice Hutton Scott, brothers, Greg Scott, Paul Scott, a nephew, Dustin Rains, great nephew, Enoch Pope, and great niece, Mary Alice Pope.
He was survived by brother, James "Bruce" (Kathy) Scott of Lockhart, sisters Gloria Stephenson of Wills Point, Patricia (Ronnie) Rains of Canton, and one uncle, Max Scott of Baton Rouge, LA., as well as many nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life is being scheduled at a later date and he will be buried at the Scott Family Cemetery, in Sweetwater.
Family has requested that any memorials that are wished to be made, be to the Sweetwater County-City Library or the .
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 7, 2020