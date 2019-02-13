Marquata Driggers, 82, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1936 to Horace Calvin McQueen and Elvyn Jane (McCarty) McQueen.

Marquata married the love of her life, J.C. Driggers, on August 11, 1955. She owned Driggers Agency selling real estate for many years in Midland, TX. She taught Sunday School for many years and helped grow young Christians in their walk with the Lord.

Mom, Mawmaw, was the strongest person we've ever known. Strong in the many adversities she faced throughout her life. Strong in her steadfast faith in the Lord. Strong in her constant love of her family. Mom is healed and in the presence of the Lord, she's having a great reunion with family and friends that have gone on before. Mom we love you and will miss you and we'll see you in the "sweet by and by".

Marquata is survived by her loving husband J.C. Driggers of Trent; daughters Terry Adams and husband Ron of Midland, Debbie Green and husband Jim of Trent, and Judy Kasper and husband Robert of Trent; nephew Jim Downs of Trent, TX; grandchildren Ronnie Adams, Jr. and wife Jessica of Mobile AL, Christopher Wofford and wife Dana of Abilene, Sarah Gignac and husband Jason of Midland, Blake Kasper and wife Milena of Abilene, Amber Wright and husband Tim of New Bern, NC, and Jamie Green of Abilene; great-grandchildren Waylon, Hayden; Jaron, Jalynn, Jaxon; Preslee, Levi; Sophia, Jackson; Eliana; Brook and Kayla; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marquata was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Elvyn; brother Ocie Batzel McQueen; son-in-law Gary Clark; infant grandson Cody Ben; and sister Zelda Gaye McQueen.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00PM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Friday, February 8, 2019 at Trent Cemetery with David Sapp officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the church or .