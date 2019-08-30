|
Marvin Guelker, born March 5, 1930 to Charlie Herman Guelker and Willie Duna (Justiss) Guelker in Busby, Fisher County, Texas, died from a vehicle accident Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at 1:00 PM Friday, August 30th, 2019.
Marvin graduated from Newman High School in 1949, was in the National Guard, joined the Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1953. Marvin married Gay Jones and together their family grew to a son, Marvin Jr. and Debora Gay Guelker, who deceased from a vehicle accident in 1976. They enjoyed the 1986 Texas Wagon Train with their Morgan horse across Texas. They bought a 23 ft GMC classic motor home, joined R.V. groups, travelled the 48 states and Canada, while enjoying life and researching family history. Marvin had a passion for building, built five homes, and volunteered help building Zion Lutheran Church of which they are dedicated members. They are members of the JOY group and camping with the group at Hoards Creek Park. Marvin was a walking Letter Carrier for the Postal Service and a Union member for 60 years. They both have had the need to slow down due to health problems to elder age, 22 years of heart issues and 7 1/2 years of chemotherapy. God has truly blessed them with 65 plus years of marriage bliss.
Survivors are wife Gay of Buffalo Gap, son Marvin (Bub) of Sweetwater, brother Melvin and wife Judy of Sweetwater, sister Rhea Hendrix of Sweetwater, sister-in-law Anna Dunigan of Onalaska, TX, plus several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Predeceased by parents Charlie and Duna, brothers Charlie Jr., EM (Bud) Weldon and daughter Debora Gay Guelker. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 30, 2019